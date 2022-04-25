Wilson Center announces 2022-23 PNC Broadway series

This season's lineup includes Anastasia, On Your Feet!, The Book of Mormon, Chicago, 9 to 5, Legally Blonde, Jesus Christ Superstar, and My Fair Lady.

My Fair Lady (Photo: Joan Marcus)

WILMINGTON, NC – The Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College announced today the 2022-2023 season lineup for the PNC Broadway Series.

In addition to those eight, Tootsie and Annie are also headed to Wilmington as special Broadway Bonus add-ons.

“It gives me great joy to announce the upcoming season of Broadway hits coming in from New York to the Cape Fear region,” said Shane Fernando, Vice President of Advancement of the Arts at CFCC and Executive and Artistic Director of the Wilson Center. “National Broadway tours provide incredible experiential opportunities and employment for our region’s students and local crews and are a major economic driver for our community and nation, contributing over $3.8 billion annually to our nation’s economy.”

PNC Broadway Series full-season subscriptions for Wilson Center Members are on sale now.

Full season subscriptions for the general public go on sale at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, May 9, 2022.

At this time, full-season subscriptions are only available through Ticket Central over the phone at 910-362-7999 or by visiting in person at 703 N. 3rd St, from 2:00-6:00 p.m. Monday-Friday.

For additional information about subscription types, please visit the Broadway Packages page.

For those who wish to have access to tickets in advance of the general public, Wilson Center Memberships provide numerous

benefits – including priority ticket access.

More information, such as upcoming events and pricing, can all be found by clicking on this link.