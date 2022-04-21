Wilson Center to share Jay Leno’s love of classic cars with pop-up car show

Jay Leno will make his return to the stage in the Wilson Center at 7:30 p.m. on Friday evening.

(Photo: Lee Stranahan / CC BY 2.0)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College is pleased to announce that several local classic car clubs will be displaying their vehicles at the CFCC Downtown Wilmington campus on Friday, April 22, to rev things up ahead of the Jay Leno performance on the Wilson Center main stage tomorrow evening.

The casual show is expected to draw several dozen vintage vehicles to the surface parking lot located behind the Wilson Center and will open for viewing at 5 p.m.

There is no charge to view the vehicles, and many owners will be on hand to share their love of these classic automobiles.

Jay Leno will make his return to the stage in the Wilson Center at 7:30 p.m. on Friday evening. Please note that this is anticipated to be a full-capacity event and will adhere to all local and state guidelines at the time of the show.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.WilsonCenterTickets.com or by contacting the Ticket Central box office.

Ticket Central is open for telephone and in-person sales from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Ticket Central may be reached by telephone at 910.362.7999; questions may also be directed to tickets@wilsoncentertickets.com.