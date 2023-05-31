Win a weekend trip to Frying Pan Tower, support restoration efforts

ATLANTIC OCEAN, NC (WWAY) — Time is running out for you to win a weekend with a 360-degree view of the ocean 40 feet in the air.

Frying Pan Tower is selling raffle tickets for a three-day/two-night stay for two people at the tower.

Tickets are $100 and for an extra $50 the winner could bring two additional guests.

The money raised from the raffle will help restore, protect, and preserve the tower.

Richard Neal is the executive director of the nonprofit FPTower, which leads the restoration efforts. He says the tower is quickly deteriorating since it sits in the ocean.

“We’re doing everything we can just to repair it and keep it going for the next 50 years. The fundraiser will let us buy additional solar panels and more steel for things like this grating right there you can see that doesn’t exist,” Neal said. “We’ve got a lot of work to do, we’ve got a lot of volunteers, and we just need to be able to get them out here so we can work on this beautiful place.”

The winner will also have their choice of fishing, scuba, snorkeling, and more by the tower.

1,000 tickets were made available and only a couple hundred remain. The raffle will close May 31 at midnight or when tickets sell out.

For more information or to purchase a ticket, visit here.