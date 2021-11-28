Winners announced for 2021 NC Holiday Flotilla

The 38th Holiday Flotilla lit up the Intracoastal waterway on Saturday.
Festivities included a Day in the Park with live entertainment, food vendors, craft booths, children’s activities, a Classic Car Show, and fireworks by Zambelli International. After the show was over, visitors were able to vote for their favorites and the winners have been announced.

2021 Best in Show
Theme: Palm Tree Island
Captain: Team of 12 paddlers
Boat name: Wrightsville Beach Outrigger Canoe Club

2021 Best in Show (Courtesy: Mark Steelman)

2021 Peoples’ Choice Award
Theme: Surfs Up
Captain: Brent Jernigan
Boat name: Craig Cat

2021 Peoples’ Choice Award (Courtesy: Mark Steelman)

2021 Best Costumes and Crew Spirit
Theme: Fancy Like
Captain: Lisa and Andy Leath
Boat name: HR Nightmare

2021 Best Costumes and Crew Spirit (Courtesy: Mark Steelman)

Best Sailboat
Theme: Captain Grinch strikes again
Captain: Steve Sutton
Boat name: Manana

2021 Best Sailboat (Courtesy: Mark Steelman)

2021 Best 31 and over
Theme: Santa is watching you
Captain: Alan Murray
Boat name: J&B

(Courtesy: Mark Steelman)

2021 Best 23-31
Theme: Ocean Rescue (or) 81
Captain: John Buchuele
Boat name: Wrightsville Beach Watch

2021 Best 23-31 (Courtesy: Mark Steelman)

2021 Best 22 and under
Theme: Red, white, and blue Christmas
Captain: Joshua Reda
Boat name: Chaos

2021 Best 22 and under (Courtesy: Mark Steelman)

