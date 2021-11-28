Winners announced for 2021 NC Holiday Flotilla

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) – The 38th Holiday Flotilla lit up the Intracoastal waterway on Saturday.

Festivities included a Day in the Park with live entertainment, food vendors, craft booths, children’s activities, a Classic Car Show, and fireworks by Zambelli International. After the show was over, visitors were able to vote for their favorites and the winners have been announced.

2021 Best in Show

Theme: Palm Tree Island

Captain: Team of 12 paddlers

Boat name: Wrightsville Beach Outrigger Canoe Club

2021 Peoples’ Choice Award

Theme: Surfs Up

Captain: Brent Jernigan

Boat name: Craig Cat

2021 Best Costumes and Crew Spirit

Theme: Fancy Like

Captain: Lisa and Andy Leath

Boat name: HR Nightmare

Best Sailboat

Theme: Captain Grinch strikes again

Captain: Steve Sutton

Boat name: Manana

2021 Best 31 and over

Theme: Santa is watching you

Captain: Alan Murray

Boat name: J&B

2021 Best 23-31

Theme: Ocean Rescue (or) 81

Captain: John Buchuele

Boat name: Wrightsville Beach Watch

2021 Best 22 and under

Theme: Red, white, and blue Christmas

Captain: Joshua Reda

Boat name: Chaos