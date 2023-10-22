Winners of Ironman 70.3 North Carolina triathlon announced

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Ironman 70.3 North Carolina triathlon was held on Saturday, October 21st, with athletes swimming, cycling and running through New Hanover County and parts of Pender County.

The race started in Wrightsville Beach with a 1.2 mile swim, followed by a 56-mile bike ride, before finishing with a half marathon run around Greenfield Lake Park.

The fastest man was Luke Creger from Del Mar, California, with a time of 4 hours, 3 minutes and 13 seconds, while the fastest woman was Devon Dabney from Atlanta, Georgia, with a time of 4 hours, 35 Minutes, and 12 seconds.

The last person to officially complete the race finished in 8 hours and 30 minutes.