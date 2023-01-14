Winning Mega Millions jackpot ticket sold in Maine; several large wins in NC

Someone from Maine won Friday night's Mega Millions jackpot of $1.35 billion (Photo: MGN Online)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Someone in Maine woke up Saturday morning as a billionaire.

According to the Mega Millions website, a single winner from Maine took home the record $1.35 billion jackpot.

This marks the seventh time a person has won the Mega Millions jackpot on a Friday the 13th.

While no one from North Carolina won a prize that large, there were several smaller (but still substantial) winners.

A ticket sold in Charlotte matched all five white balls to win a $1 million prize. The odds of matching numbers on all five white balls are 1 in 12.6 million.

Two other tickets in North Carolina won a $10,000 prize. One was sold at the Food Lion on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh and the other at the Handy House on Arendell Street in Morehead City.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot resets to $20 million.