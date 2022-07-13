WMPO discusses Cape Fear Memorial Bridge replacement funding options

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wednesday morning, the Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization discussed a few funding options to replace the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge.

On July 27th, the North Carolina Department of Transportation will have an in-depth presentation prepared for the WMPO’s meeting. Those funding options include waiting to be next on the NCDOT’s prioritization list for funding and receiving STIP funds, using tolls, and a few new methods the NCDOT will go into more detail on at the end of the month.

The Cape Fear Memorial Bridge garnered a great deal of controversy when tolls were las considered by the city.

The bridge opened in 1969, and its replacement has been discussed for several years.