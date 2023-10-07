Woman accused of shooting boyfriend in Catawba County

(Photo: MGN)

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WSOC) — A woman is accused of shooting her boyfriend in Catawba County Friday morning.

It happened at her home on White Eagle Ranch Road in the Mountainview Community, just south of Hickory.

Investigators told Channel 9 reporter Dave Faherty that they received a 911 call from Brandi Floyd’s phone before she hung up.

Officers then responded to the home and found the victim, who had been shot twice. He was flown to the hospital where deputies say he is in serious but stable condition.

Investigators told Faherty that they arrested Floyd and charged her with assault with a deadly weapon.

Outside the front door of the home, Faherty counted more than two dozen evidence markers as deputies pieced together what happened.

In court Friday, Floyd fought back tears. Prosecutors told the judge that surveillance video captured a portion of the shooting. They said the shooting happened after the two had gotten into an argument.

Though investigators haven’t said exactly where the shooting happened, they said the victim wasn’t armed at the time and, at one point, he retreated to a bathroom before he was later found by deputies near the pool out back.

Floyd was given a $75,000 bond.