Woman accused of Wilmington murder on Plum Nearly Lane arrested in Hickory

Jashe Favors has been arrested and charged with murder (Photo: WPD)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A woman accused of a murder last month in Wilmington has been arrested in Hickory.

30-year-old Jashe Favors was arrested for second degree murder on Sunday.

This is in connection to a shooting that occurred on September 28th at an apartment in the 600 block of Plum Nearly Lane.

One man was shot and killed following a domestic dispute.

This is still an open investigation and no further information can be released at this time.