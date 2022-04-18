Woman arrest for several drug charges in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – One woman was arrested in Wilmington Friday after a traffic stop led to the discovery of several drugs.

Police say while conducting a search of a vehicle on the 800 block of Harnett Street, they found cocaine, heroin, and drug paraphernalia.

32-year-old Lacie Mehalko of Rocky Point is charged with possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of cocaine, PWISD Cocaine, M/S/D/P CS within 1,000 feet of a school, and maintaining vehicle-controlled substance.

She is being held under a $75,000 secured bond at the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.