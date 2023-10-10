Woman charged with second-degree murder appears in court; victims family speaks out

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A woman charged with second-degree murder made her first court appearance Tuesday in New Hanover County.

30-year old Jashe Favors was arrested Sunday and charged with second-degree murder. The charge comes from a shooting that happened on September 28th in the 600 Block of Plum Nearly Lane. Police say Favors fatally shot and killed 33-year old Anthony Parker of Wilmington. Favors was give a $250,000 bond with ankle monitoring. Favors did ask to speak on her behalf during her appearance, but was advised by the judge to refrain and speak to her lawyer first. Parker’s family was in court today as well.

“I have to go with what the court decides because we are a family that’s united and we believe in justice, letting the law handle what is taking place. But, we are excited that she was captured first of all,” said Gwendolyn Miller, Anthony Parker’s Aunt.

Miller says she and her family want justice to be served and for the process to be over, so they can move forward.