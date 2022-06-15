Woman dies after being pulled from water in Oak Island, strong rip currents reported

Waves on Oak Island Photo: Jenna Kurzyna/WWAY)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Oak Island Water Rescue responded to a possible drowning in Oak Island Tuesday evening.

Pete Grendze with Oak Island Water Rescue said a woman was pulled from the water just before 6 p.m. She was later pronounced dead.

Grendze said responders performed CPR on the woman, but were unsuccessful.

Oak Island Water Rescue warned people on Facebook earlier today saying there were strong and significant rip currents at the beaches.

We will have more information as it becomes available.