Woman dies after being struck, impaled by beach umbrella in Garden City, SC

A Garden City woman died on Wednesday after a beach umbrella struck and impaled her.

Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said the incident happened Wednesday around 12:40 p.m.

She said Tammy Perreault, 63, was struck and impaled by a beach umbrella that was carried by the wind on Garden City beach.

