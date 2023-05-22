Woman found dead in storage unit identified, no foul play suspected

Wilmington Police investigate after finding a body at SecurCare Self Storage (Photo: Sydney Bouchelle)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police have identified the person who was found dead inside a storage unit last week.

Police say Andrea Webb, 31, was found inside the unit when they responded to a 911 call to SecurCare Self Storage on May 18.

According to the 911 caller, they believed a body may be inside the unit. They also told police that the woman who rented the unit had been missing. They requested police come cut off the lock.

Police say an autopsy will determine the cause of death but at this time, no foul play is suspected.