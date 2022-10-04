Man dead, woman taken to hospital in Brunswick County domestic violence incident

Brunswick County Sheriff's Office (Photo: WWAY)

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — A woman is in the hospital, and her husband is dead, after a domestic violence incident in Bolivia.

According to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home on Saint Joseph Drive just before 3:30 am Sunday for a domestic disturbance.

When they arrived, they found a woman who had been stabbed, and a man who had died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The woman was taken to the hospital.

Her condition is unknown at this time.