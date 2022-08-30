Woman injured in train accident in Wilmington

Railroad train tracks (Photo: Stephswift / Pixabay)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A woman is in stable condition after being injured by a train.

Wilmington Police responded to a ‘pedestrian vs. train’ accident at 5th and Martin St. just before 12:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 63-year-old woman next to the railroad tracks with severe injuries to her legs. She was taken to Novant Health NHRMC with life-threatening injuries.

Police say as of Tuesday morning, she has been listed in stable condition. Police are working with CSX Police to investigate.

If you have information, contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910 343-3609 or send a message to 847411 using the keyword WPDNC. You can also use the Tip 411 app.