Woman killed after van hits runners at Grandfather Mountain

(Photo: Pxfuel / MGN)

LINVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a woman was killed and three people were injured when a van ferrying runners to a race in North Carolina crashed into a crowd.

News outlets report Thursday’s accident occurred at an Avery County intersection prior to the start of a road race called “The Bear” that’s part of the annual Highland Games at Grandfather Mountain.

The identities of the victim and the injured had not been released as of Friday morning.

Avery County Sheriff Mike Henley told The Avery Journal Times that it appeared the driver, who was working the race, accidentally hit the accelerator instead of the brakes and struck some people standing on a sidewalk.