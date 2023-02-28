Woman killed in crash on US 17 near Carolina Shores

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A woman was killed in a two-car crash on Sunday afternoon.

It happened a little after 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of US-17 and Calabash Road near Carolina Shores.

According to the NC Highway Patrol, the driver of a white 2006 Mercury Grand Marquis was heading north on US-17 in the left turn lane, when it then turned left onto Calabash Road in front of a 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis that was traveling south. The two cars collided in the intersection.

Philomena Ann Manturi, 79, of Calabash died.

Anyone with information pertaining to this ongoing investigation or who witnessed this collision should contact the North Carolina State Highway Patrol at the Wilmington office at 910-395-3917 or dial *hp.