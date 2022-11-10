Woman on trial for deadly 2021 rideshare service incident

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A woman is on trial for a 2021 case involving an alleged illegal taxi rideshare service operator who killed a teen girl.

Closing arguments are underway in the trial for Rebecker Wilson.

Wilson is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and second degree kidnapping.

In May of last year, Wilson and Joseph Leopold Small Jr. were allegedly operating an illegal taxi/rideshare service.

The ride ended with a deadly hit and run of 17-year-old girl on MLK Parkway.

A man who was a passenger in the suspect’s van at the time testified today. He says he asked the suspects to stop the car after the vehicle hit something.

Instead, Wilson and Small allegedly kidnapped and robbed him.

Small died before his case could be tried.