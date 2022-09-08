Woman receives $250,200 bond after police allegedly find Marijuana, Xanax during traffic stop

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A woman has been arrested for drug possession and and a pre-trial release violation, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

23-year-old Niquasia Simpson of Wilmington was taken into custody just before 5:00 pm on Wednesday in the 1600 block of Wooster Street.

During a search, officers say they located Marijuana and Xanax.

Simpson was charged with Possession Schedule IV, Possession Schedule VI, Possession Drug Paraphernalia and Pre-Trial Release Violation.

She was given a $250,200 secured bond and is being held at the NHCSO Detention Center.