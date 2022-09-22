Woman sentenced to eight years for robbery, kidnapping, assault at Market Street motel

Kimberly Martinez was sentenced to up to 8 years in prison for crimes earlier this year (Photo: Wilmington Police Department)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A local woman will serve up to eight years in prison for her role in a crime that occurred at a Market Street motel earlier this year.

23-year-old Kimberly Martinez pled guilty to Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, First-Degree Kidnapping, and Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury in New Hanover County Superior Court on Thursday in front of the Honorable Phyllis Gorham.

Three other individuals, Richard Blanton, Kayla Floyd and Alvin Sabatell, were also charged following the incident.

Blanton pled guilty in June and is serving a 77-105 month sentence. Charges against Floyd and Sabatell are still pending.

Police responded to the McDonald’s at 4301 Market Street shortly before 6:30 a.m. on March 28th, where they found the 32-year-old male victim who had been severely beaten. He reported that he had been lured to the Travel Inn by one of the women involved whom he had met just days prior.

Once he arrived at the motel, he was held at knifepoint, stripped naked, tied up and assaulted for hours by the group with lighters, cigarettes, a tow rope, a belt and other weapons, according to Police.

The victim told detectives they threatened to kill him after accusing him of sexually assaulting one of the women involved–an accusation the victim denied. The defendants also stole multiple items from the victim, including his money, a watch and his truck.

He was ultimately able to escape the room and ran to the nearby McDonald’s for help.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of a broken nose and various other injuries.