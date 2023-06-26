Woman sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for smothering her child

Lauren McCary (Photo: Pender County Sheriff's Office)

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Rocky Point woman has been sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for smothering her child.

Lauren McCary, 24, pled guilty in Pender County Superior Court Monday for Second Degree Murder related to the death of her son.

On May 4, 2022, McCary called 911 to report that her son, seven-month-old Robert Jackson McCary was not breathing. She told emergency personnel that she had left the baby on the bed and did not know why he had stopped breathing.

Robert Jackson McCary was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center but died.

An investigation by the Pender County Sheriff’s Office into the child’s death revealed suspicious circumstances, leading to further interviews and investigations.

McCary eventually admitted to law enforcement personnel over text message that she had harmed the baby and that she was dealing with untreated postpartum depression. She then attempted suicide, and again made admissions about smothering the child when she was interviewed after that incident.