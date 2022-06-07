Pender County woman arrested, charged with first-degree murder in death of 7-month-old son

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — On Tuesday, the Pender County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit arrested 23-year-old Lauren Emilie McCary of Rocky Point, where she was charged with First-Degree Murder following the death of her 7-month-old son.

Back on May 4th, the Pender County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call. Pender County emergency medical and law enforcement personnel responded to the defendant’s residence regarding her seven-month-old son who was found unresponsive.

Emergency medical personnel transported the infant to New Hanover Regional Medical Center where the child died the next morning.

Pender County Sheriff’s Office deputies and SVU detectives responded to the scene and immediately started a death investigation which led to criminal charges being filed against Lauren Emilie McCary.

McCary is currently in the Pender County Jail held under no bond.

This case is still an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information pertaining to Lauren Emilie McCary, you are asked to contact the SVU Investigations Division Detective Brandi Thompson or Detective-Sergeant Steve Clinard with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office at 910-772-3014 or 910-259-1437.