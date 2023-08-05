Woman seriously injured after being hit by car in Carolina Beach

Carolina Beach Police (Photo: WWAY)

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Carolina Beach Police Department is investigating after a woman was hit by a car while crossing the street in Carolina Beach early Saturday.

It happened just before 1 a.m. at N. Lake Park Blvd near Raleigh Ave in Carolina Beach, according to a press release. The driver and passenger stayed on scene while the victim, Shala Davis of Carolina Beach, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. As of 5:30 p.m. Saturday, she was in critical condition.

Police said after talking with witnesses they learned that Davis was crossing N. Lake Park Blvd. outside of a marked crosswalk when she was struck by the car as it was traveling southbound.

Officers determined impairment was not a factor in the collision, but the investigation is ongoing.