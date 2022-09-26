Women dies after Wilmington car crash

The crash occurred at approximately 3:00 a.m. in Wilmington Monday morning.

One woman is dead after a car crash in Wilmington early Monday morning. (Photo: Pexels / MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — On Monday, around 3:00 a.m., Wilmington Police Department responded to a call of a single vehicle crash.

The crash happened in the area of Pine Grove and Masonboro Loop Road in Wilmington.

It has been reported that one female died at the scene.

The name of the victim is currently being withheld until the family is notified.

The Wilmington Police Department Traffic Unit is currently investigating the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will provide more information as soon as it becomes available.