‘WOMPARAMA’ in Carolina Beach raises money for a local cause for the 11th year in a row

Carolina Beach (WWAY)– Hundreds of people gathered on Saturday for the largest bodysurf contest in the world at Carolina Beach.

WOMPARAMA is a bodysurfing contest that takes place every year in Carolina Beach in order to raise money for a local cause.

This year, the contest partnered with ‘Friends Of Carolina Beach’ to raise money for a new phase to the skate park.

This is the 11th year WOMPARAMA has taken place, and the founders of the contest, Alex Torres and Peyton Chitty, who are also lifelong surfers, told us more about why they do this.

“We love the idea that it’s local. It’s right here in the CB Skate Park. We can see where all this money that so many people are so generously donating is going. We don’t take a cent from it. One hundred percent of the proceeds go to local we’re raising money for.”

The after party and award ceremony was held at the Carolina Beach boardwalk pavilion stage to congratulate the male and female winners, as well as celebrate all participants for contributing to a great cause.