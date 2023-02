Work begins to clean, repaint CFPUA water tank

The CFPUA elevated tank near Murray Middle School is undergoing repairs (Photo: CFPUA)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’ve driven by the CFPUA elevated water tank near Murray Middle School you’ve likely noticed work taking place on the tower.

CFPUA says the Veteran’s Park Water Tower is undergoing work to clean, recoat, and paint the tank.

The posts atop the tank will hold a shroud to keep any dust and debris inside the work area during the project.