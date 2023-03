Work being done on U.S. 74-76 bridge approach

BRUNSWICK COUNTY (WWAY) — Work is being done on the U.S. 74-76 bridge near Malmo Loop Road. The NCDOT announced it will be working from March 20th – March 23rd. Crews will be closing a lane daily to repair the bridge approach. The NCDOT encourages motorists to use caution and slow down.