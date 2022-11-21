Workout group collects items for Wilmington men’s shelter

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– A men’s workout group came together over the weekend to raise money and supplies for homeless men of Wilmington.

F3 says they work to bring together men who may be struggling in any aspect of their lives by working out.

They meet at various outdoor locations. It doesn’t cost anything for the workout, but they ask that participants bring an item that can be donated to the men’s shelter of Wilmington.

“We all came together, had a big workout, bring men together that haven’t worked out in a long time, recreate the community, raise money for men’s shelter, so you had to bring an item to donate for homeless men in the community, and we played some football after the workout,” said Chirs Bell with F3.

F3 has groups across the state and country. To learn more about F3 and how you can get involved, you can click here.