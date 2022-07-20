World Series bound: Bladen County 12U

Going to Anderson, S.C on July 27th

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WWAY) – The 12U Dixie Youth team from Bladen County will be representing the state at the World Series.

They won the Majors state tournament going undefeated and are the first team ever in county history in that tournament.

They head to South Carolina on the 27th. First game is Friday against Alabama at 2:30.

The team is collecting donations for the trip. Checks for the Bladen County Dixie Youth team can be made to the town.