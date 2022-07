World Series bound: Cape Fear 10U All-Stars softball team

Going to Louisiana July 28th

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – The Wilmington area has a softball team that is World Series bound in 2022.

The Cape Fear All-Stars went undefeated in the state tournament and the district tournament. While dominating district 9, they outscored opponents 62-16.

They head to Louisiana July 28th.

