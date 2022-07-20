World Series bound: Columbus County 13U

Going to Louisiana on the 21st

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WWAY) – The Columbus County 13U team is headed to Louisiana for the World Series.

They were 4-0, undefeated, in state tournament hosted at TownCreek Park in Brunswick County.

Some of those players return to defend their 2021 title.

They are collecting funds to alleviate the costs and make sure every team member can go.

CashApp: $CW1683

Venmo: @Calandra-Waddell

PayPal: @CalandraWaddell

Checks can be made payable to Columbus County Dixie Boys.

Supporters may add a notation indicating “CC Dixie Boys Donation”.