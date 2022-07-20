World Series bound: Columbus County 13U
Going to Louisiana on the 21st
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WWAY) – The Columbus County 13U team is headed to Louisiana for the World Series.
They were 4-0, undefeated, in state tournament hosted at TownCreek Park in Brunswick County.
Some of those players return to defend their 2021 title.
They are collecting funds to alleviate the costs and make sure every team member can go.
CashApp: $CW1683
Venmo: @Calandra-Waddell
PayPal: @CalandraWaddell
Checks can be made payable to Columbus County Dixie Boys.
Supporters may add a notation indicating “CC Dixie Boys Donation”.