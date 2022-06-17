World’s largest coaster ride celebrates anniversary of first modern roller coaster

World's largest coast ride in Jackson, NJ on June 17, 2022 (Photo: Handout from Six Flags)

JACKSON, NJ — Members of the American Coaster Enthusiasts, the world’s largest club of amusement ride enthusiasts, took the bull by the horns on El Toro at Six Flags Great Adventure yesterday to celebrate the anniversary of the opening of the first modern roller coaster.

Six Flags joined theme parks across North America for the “World’s Largest Coaster Ride” at 2 p.m. eastern to emphasize the importance of preserving and enjoying these treasures.

As enthusiastic riders chanted “ole” on El Toro — recently voted the No. 1 roller coaster in America by 10Best! — they became part of a historic and simultaneous ride at theme parks across the country to celebrate the engineering, architecture, history, entertainment and marvels of roller coasters. Introduced June 16, 1884 at Coney Island, La Marcus Thompson’s Switchback Railway launched a thrilling, new pastime that has only grown in popularity over time.

“Roller coasters fill us with fears, thrills, laughter and screams, but most importantly, they offer us the opportunity to make unforgettable memories with family and friends,” said Elizabeth Ringas, ACE’s communications director. “ACE is proud to take this moment to celebrate this anniversary with parks across North America during World Roller Coaster Appreciation Month.”

Based on his study at Thorpe Park in England, Dr. David Lewis reported that riding roller coasters could reduce anxiety levels and increase feelings of happiness and self-confidence, enhancing the impact of the memories we make. Six Flags Great Adventure is home to 14 world-class roller coasters including Jersey Devil Coaster, the world’s tallest coaster Kingda Ka, and Nitro.