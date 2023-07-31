WPD arrests man for allegedly robbing Subway restaurant

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested for allegedly robbing a Wilmington Subway.

The robbery took place July 30th just before 4:30 p.m. at the Subway at 1707 Dawson Street.

When they arrived police say employees of the store said the suspect entered the store and told them he had a gun. The suspect demanded cash and then fled the area.

During the investigation, a suspect vehicle description was developed. While on patrol an officer with WPD observed the suspect driving around. The vehicle was stopped, and the driver was positively identified as the man police say committed the robbery.

The man is identified as 41-year-old Steven Lavern Nixon of Wilmington.

Nixon is currently in jail under a $200,000 secure bond.