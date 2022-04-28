WPD asks for public’s help finding missing woman

WPD is searching for Janene Duperry Lewis (Photo: WPD)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police Department announced that Janene Duperry Lewis, 44, has been declared missing.

She is 5 ft. 4 in., weighs about 190 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say she was last known to be contacted on April 10th, 2022, in the 2500 block of Troy Drive.

Her clothing description, or mode of travel is unknown.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call (910) 343-3609. If you see Janene, please dial 911.