WPD conducting critical incident training at convention center Thursday

WPD is taking part in training at the convention center on Thursday (Photo: WPD)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you see a lot of police activity near the convention center on Thursday, don’t be alarmed.

The Wilmington Police Department will be conducting critical incident training, which takes place quarterly.

Officials say the training will take place from around 9:00 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

The training will allow personnel from different assignments in the department to work together in a unified manner and to be better prepared for any type of real-life critical incident should one occur.

SWAT, SABLE/drone unit and various apparatus from the Incident Command and logistics unit will take part.