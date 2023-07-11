WPD detective to not face criminal charges after financial crime investigation in California

Aricka Sidbury (Photo: WWAY)

MARIN COUNTY, CA (WWAY) — A detective with the Wilmington Police Department will not face criminal charges after an investigation in California.

Aricka Sibury was suspended in April pending an investigation into a financial crime in Marin County, California. According to public records, Sidbury has been a violent crime detective with WPD since 2012.

Sgt. Adam Schermerhorn with the Marin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that the investigation involving Sidbury had concluded and Sidbury would not be facing any charges.

The investigation found that Sidbury had fallen victim to a “money mule operation” and there was no criminal wrongdoing on her part.

WWAY has reached out to Wilmington Police to confirm Sidbury’s status with the department.