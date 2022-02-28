WPD identifies 5th Street shooting victim

The Wilmington Police Department has confirmed the identity of the woman who died as a result of a shooting on Saturday.

Shooting background (Photo: MGN Online)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department has confirmed the identity of the woman who died as a result of a shooting on Saturday.

WPD responded to shots fired in the 1300 block of S. 5th Avenue around 1:30 on Saturday morning. When officers arrived, they found 45-year-old Tammy Hayes suffering from a gunshot wound. Crews worked to save her life, but she succumbed to her injuries.

30-year-old Keisha Baldwin of Wilmington was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder.