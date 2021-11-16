WPD introduces virtual response unit to cut down on number of non-emergency responses

(Photo: Matthew Huddleston / WWAY)

“A goal of this center is to handle any of the minor, reactive calls,” police chief Donny Williams said. “This will allow our officers to be available for community engagement, which is very important. Proactive crime prevention, and emergency response.”

The unit is currently functioning on a limited basis, and won’t be fully operational until January 3, 2022.

Once it begins, the program will be operated by one sergeant and six civilians, who are currently being trained.

“Right now we’re working on elements of crimes, how to classify crimes,” administrative supervisor Robin Boyd said. “Train them on specific WPD applications, such as our record-management systems, mobile field reporting. We’ve still got a long ways to go, but we’re making it happen.”

The virtual response unit is one of the first in North Carolina. But NC secretary of public safety Eddie Buffaloe Jr. is optimistic it won’t be the last.

“My hope today is that more departments throughout this state will look at this center and use this as a model and a foundation for their municipalities,” Buffaloe Jr. said. “Because working together works, and it builds safer communities for all of us.”