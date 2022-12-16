WPD investigating after man hit by vehicle
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are investigating an accident involving a pedestrian.
The call came into dispatch just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
According to a WPD spokesperson, a man was struck by a vehicle on the 3100 block of Market Street in front of “Dr. Stylz” men’s clothing store.
The man was taken to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
This is a developing story. We will have more details as they become available.