WPD investigating after man hit by vehicle

WPD investigating after pedestrian hit by a vehicle on December 15, 2022 (Photo: contributed)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are investigating an accident involving a pedestrian.

The call came into dispatch just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

According to a WPD spokesperson, a man was struck by a vehicle on the 3100 block of Market Street in front of “Dr. Stylz” men’s clothing store.

The man was taken to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. We will have more details as they become available.