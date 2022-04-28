WPD investigating after shots fired last night in Wilmington

The investigation is on-going and at this time, no one has been charged in connection to the shooting.

(Photo: Pixabay)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Just before 6 p.m. WPD units and Task Force units responded to the 1200 block of Dahlia Ct. in reference to a ShotSpotter activation.

Team members and patrol units located a possible subject going into a residence in the 1500 block of S. 13th Street.

Officers surrounded the house and called out to the occupants.

One male emerged from the residence shortly after without incident.

A second possible subject was seen running into a residence located in the 1500 block of Moore Plaza.

A juvenile was detained and released to his parent.

A search of the home resulted in the seizure of five guns, ammunition, and narcotics.

24-year-old Akuilla Colbert was arrested for Resist/Hinder/Delay.

He made several attempts to enter the crime scene after being ordered not to.

The investigation is on-going and at this time, no one has been charged in connection to the shooting.

Anyone with additional information is asked to please call the Wilmington Police Department at (910) 343-3609.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can send a message to 847411 using the keyword WPDNC, add a space, and type your information or use the Wilmington NC PD app.