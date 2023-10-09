WPD issues reminder to secure guns, lock cars after dozens of guns stolen this year

Dozens of guns have been stolen this year, according to WPD (Photo: Pixabay)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department has issued a reminder to properly secure your guns after reporting dozens of firearms stolen so far this year.

WPD says there have been 64 guns stolen out of unlocked vehicles since January 1st.

They say law enforcement officers take firearms off criminals during traffic stops, calls for service and other encounters each week, with most of the firearms having been stolen from victims who left their car unlocked.

People who can not legally purchase a firearm will buy one off the street that has been stolen from a law abiding citizen, WPD says.

They ask citizens to lock your cars and don’t leave your firearms in your car overnight.