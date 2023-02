WPD looking for missing teen

Clarissa Kiser (Photo: WPD)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is searching for a missing teen.

16 year-old Clarissa Kiser was last seen Thursday, February 9, around 10 p.m.

She is 5’6″ and around 150 lbs.

She may be traveling in a Red Toyota, according to police.

If you see her, you should dial 911. If you have any information about her location, you can call WPD at 910-343-3609.