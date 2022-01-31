WPD: Missing man with autism found dead

Photo: Wilmington Police

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department announced Jerry Wade Roylance, 26, was found dead Monday.

“Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” WPD spokesman Brandon Shope said in a news release. “The WPD would like to thank everyone who assisted in the search efforts. We are also grateful to those who called in with tips and information.”

Police said this is an ongoing investigation and no further comments will be released at this time.