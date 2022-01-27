Wilmington Police asking for help finding missing man

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police asking for help finding a missing man. Jerry Wade Roylance is believed to be autistic and in need of medication.

He was last seen in the 4600 block of Still Meadow Drive. Police say he’s 26-years-old, 6’5 and weighs 170-pounds. He has short, black hair, brown eyes… and has a hunched over walk.

Police say Roylance is known to frequent the Harris Teeter in Monkey Junction and the location on Shipyard Boulevard.

If you’ve seen him, you’re asked to call 911 or Wilmington Police at (910) 343-3609.