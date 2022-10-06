WPD, NHSO host National Night Out at Long Leaf Park

National Night Out at Long Leaf Park (Photo: Sydney Bouchelle/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and Wilmington Police Department hosted National Night Out at Long Leaf Park on Wednesday night.

In addition to law enforcement, groups like New Hanover County Emergency Services and the American Red Cross were represented at the event.

The park was packed full of people of all ages enjoying free food and music. Attendees were also able to get important information from several service providers.

Nicole Negron was able to get identification cards for her two sons free of charge from the sheriff’s office.

“It’s excellent. The kids get to learn about everything and the parents get to learn about everything and you get the IDs all in one spot,” Negron said.

While law enforcement’s main mission is to protect and serve, Wilmington Police Spokesman Brandon Shope says events like these are very important for the agencies.

“Community engagement is so important. I mean, really just getting out there and connecting with the community on a one-on-one basis, getting to talk to the people we serve is so important to us,” Shope said.