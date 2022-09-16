WPD offering students chance for hands-on CSI experience

Students will receive the chance next week to get hands-on CSI experience (Photo: FBI)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department CSI Unit is holding a free event next Thursday for middle and high school students across the Cape Fear.

Fingerprinting, ballistics, photography and chemical processing will all be discussed at the event.

The event is part of national forensic science week and will take place at 615 Bess Street in Wilmington from 6:00 pm through 8:00 pm.

If you would like to register for the event, you can contact the WPD CSI Unit at wpdcsi@wilmingtonnc.gov or call 910-343-3644. You’re asked to provide your child’s name, grade, school and parent phone number/email.

Registration ends on Tuesday, and the WPD says space is limited.