WPD seizes several guns, makes arrests in separate incidents

Two of three men arrested by the WPD for various charges (Photo: WPD)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department recently made several arrests and seized several guns during different incidents.

The first incident took place after 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday. WPD officers were dispatched to the Mill Creek Apartments in the 500 block of Mill Creek Court for a report about suspicious subjects in the area armed with a gun. When officers arrived, they say they observed the people in question.

When an officer approached the group, a male identified as 29-year-old Christopher Toomer attempted to dispose of the weapon. Toomer ran from officers but was arrested after a brief chase.

He is currently being held at the New Hanover County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.

The second incident took place after 10:00 p.m. when a member of the Wilmington Housing Task Force observed a vehicle in the 1600 block of S. 17th Street. The vehicle was driving down the road without brake lights, so a traffic stop was conducted. During the stop it was learned that a concealed handgun was inside the vehicle.

The driver, 27-year-old Trevor Hatem, was cited and released for Possession of a Concealed Firearm since he did not have a permit. The firearm was turned in as evidence.

The final incident occurred shortly after 11:30 p.m. when officers from the Wilmington Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a car being driven by 29-year-old Michael Britt. Officers say they observed drugs in plain view as they spoke with Britt. He was arrested for Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Methamphetamine, Possession of Fentanyl, and Maintaining a Vehicle for Narcotics Purposes.

A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed two firearms, one of which is confirmed as stolen. In addition to the drug charges Britt has also been charged with 2 counts of Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon.

Britt is currently at the New Hanover County Detention Center under no bond.