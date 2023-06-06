Wrightsville Beach accepting bids for beach renourishment

Crews work on the beach renourishment project at Wrightsville Beach (Photo: WWAY)

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — If you’ve noticed less “beach” on parts of Wrightsville Beach, you’re not alone.

WWAY reached out to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to find out the latest updates on beach renourishment projects for the area.

Currently, the solicitation process is underway for contract bids.

This means that there is an ongoing search to find contractors who will perform the beach renourishment project for a set price. Sometimes the lowest price is chosen, but not always.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says they are hoping to award a contract by August of 2023, with renourishment work beginning in November 2023.

This time frame is tentative however, and could vary by a few weeks.

In May, Representative David Rouzer was in Washington supporting a bill to keep the long-standing Wrightsville Beach renourishment system in place.