Wrightsville Beach Alzheimer’s Walk raises $125k+

Donations toward goal accepted through December 31

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) – About 600 people put on their tennis shoes to raise money and awareness for a progressive disease that impacts as many as 5.8 million people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to end Alzheimer’s is one of the world’s largest events created to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research.

This year, Comfort Keepers was recognized as a Silver Level National Walking Team for raising $100,00 collectively.

According to the owner of Comfort Keepers, the company is in the in-home health care business and caters to seniors.

Most of her patients deal with dementia, the reason her team participates in the walk annually, but for Kelly, the disease hits even closer to home.

“My father, about five years ago started getting dementia and it got worst and worst, and he passed away last year right before last year’s walk,” she said.

Kelly said she was overwhelmed with the support her team received during Sunday’s walks, even some of her patients, some in wheelchairs, were out to cheer them on.

“We had 75 walkers on our team, which was huge,” she said. “We had a fraternity from UNCW, they all showed up at 9 a.m. front and center, they were amazing.”

Sunday’s walk raised more than $125,000.

Donations toward their $180,000 goal will be accepted through December 31, click here to donate, more information can be found here.